India Dispatches 1,400 Kgs Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria As Humanitarian Assistance

New Delhi: India has dispatched a consignment of approximately 1400 kgs of anti-cancer drugs to Syria in humanitarian assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The drugs are dispatched from India, keeping in mind the country's commitments to Syria.

"India sends humanitarian assistance to Syria. In keeping with its humanitarian commitments, India has despatched anti-cancer drugs to Syria," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X Friday, sharing a post of the consignment with pictures.

"The consignment of approx 1400 kgs will support the Syrian government and its people combat the disease," the post added.

— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 16, 2024

Syria and India have historically shared cordial relations built on deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

The Indian Embassy in Syria has remained open throughout the Syrian conflict. Many people visit India as tourists, businesspeople, and patients.

Moreover, India has contributed immensely to the capacity building of the Syrian youth over the years through scholarship schemes and training courses under the flagship ITEC programme, according to an official MEA release.

Syria's First Lady, Asma Assad, Diagnosed With Leukaemia

In May this year, Syria's First Lady Asma Assad was diagnosed with leukaemia, according to state news agency SANA which reported the same, citing the President's office. Following a series of medical examinations and tests, the First Lady was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid leukaemia.

The Syrian First Lady was born and raised to Syrian parents in London. She had earlier recovered from Breast Cancer in 2019.