 India Dispatches 1,400 Kgs Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria As Humanitarian Assistance
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia Dispatches 1,400 Kgs Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria As Humanitarian Assistance

India Dispatches 1,400 Kgs Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria As Humanitarian Assistance

Syria and India have historically shared cordial relations built on deep-rooted people-to-people ties. The Indian Embassy in Syria has remained open throughout the Syrian conflict.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: India has dispatched a consignment of approximately 1400 kgs of anti-cancer drugs to Syria in humanitarian assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The drugs are dispatched from India, keeping in mind the country's commitments to Syria.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Floats White Paper To Ease Of Compliance For Listed Companies With Non-Convertible Debentures
SEBI Floats White Paper To Ease Of Compliance For Listed Companies With Non-Convertible Debentures
Khushi Kapoor Reveals Getting Lip Fillers & Nose Job, Netizens React
Khushi Kapoor Reveals Getting Lip Fillers & Nose Job, Netizens React
UP Police Constable 2024 City Slip Now Available; Admit Card To Be Released Soon
UP Police Constable 2024 City Slip Now Available; Admit Card To Be Released Soon
Video: Brawl In Turkish Parliament After Opposition MP Targets Government During Speech
Video: Brawl In Turkish Parliament After Opposition MP Targets Government During Speech

"India sends humanitarian assistance to Syria. In keeping with its humanitarian commitments, India has despatched anti-cancer drugs to Syria," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X Friday, sharing a post of the consignment with pictures.

"The consignment of approx 1400 kgs will support the Syrian government and its people combat the disease," the post added.

Syria and India have historically shared cordial relations built on deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

The Indian Embassy in Syria has remained open throughout the Syrian conflict. Many people visit India as tourists, businesspeople, and patients.

Moreover, India has contributed immensely to the capacity building of the Syrian youth over the years through scholarship schemes and training courses under the flagship ITEC programme, according to an official MEA release.

Read Also
India Extends Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba, Including 90 tonnes Of 9 ‘Made In India’ Active...
article-image

Syria's First Lady, Asma Assad, Diagnosed With Leukaemia

In May this year, Syria's First Lady Asma Assad was diagnosed with leukaemia, according to state news agency SANA which reported the same, citing the President's office. Following a series of medical examinations and tests, the First Lady was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid leukaemia.

The Syrian First Lady was born and raised to Syrian parents in London. She had earlier recovered from Breast Cancer in 2019.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Dispatches 1,400 Kgs Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria As Humanitarian Assistance

India Dispatches 1,400 Kgs Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria As Humanitarian Assistance

Voice Of Global South Summit Providing Voice To Needs, Aspirations Of Those Who Were Unheard: PM...

Voice Of Global South Summit Providing Voice To Needs, Aspirations Of Those Who Were Unheard: PM...

On Camera: Sisters Run Over By Speeding Car In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

On Camera: Sisters Run Over By Speeding Car In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Former Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Former Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip...

'Vandalism At RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Was Done By CPIM & BJP,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata...

'Vandalism At RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Was Done By CPIM & BJP,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata...