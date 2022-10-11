e-Paper Get App
India delivers 13th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country following the capture of power by the Taliban.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
India delivers 13th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan New Delhi | ANI
India on Tuesday delivered another batch of aid comprising essential medicines and medical items to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country. India has supplied 45 tonnes of medical assistance in 13 batches to Afghanistan in the last few months, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It said the aid was in continuation of India's "special relationship" with the people of Afghanistan and in view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist them.

"..India has supplied the 13th batch of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines and medical/surgical items like Pediatric Stethoscope, Sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electro cautery, nylon sutures etc," the MEA said.

The consignments were handed over to authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.

"Till date, India has supplied almost 45 tons of medical assistance, which included essential life saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine, medical/surgical items etc," the MEA said.

In addition, India has also supplied 40,000 metric tons of wheat for the Afghan people.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country following the capture of power by the Taliban.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

In June, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a technical team in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India withdrew its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August.

