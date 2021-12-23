India crosses 140-crore COVID-19 vaccination doses milestone

India on Thursday crossed the 140-crore COVID-19 vaccination doses milestone, informed Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Congratulations India! We have achieved a landmark milestone of 140 Crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. Salute to our COVID Warriors, our Healthcare and Frontline Workers who have worked day and night to help us achieve it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said over 60 per cent of the country's eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now," he said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides, around 89 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has advised the poll-bound states to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India.

Pockets with low vaccination coverage and those with low COVID-19 exposure may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant, it said and urged states to accord special attention to ramp up inoculation in these pockets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:43 PM IST