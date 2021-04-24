India continues to set global COVID-19 records: Over 3.46 lakh fresh cases, 2,624 deaths recorded in past 24 hours

India continues to set new COVID-19 world records, with cases remaining firmly over the three lakh mark for the third consecutive day. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning indicated that India had recorded 3,46,786 new cases and 2,624 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 2,19,838 people had been discharged.

With Saturday's tally, India has now surpassed all other countries in the world when it comes to the maximum number of cases recorded in a single day. For the last three days, India has set and broken its own record twice. On the domestic front too, a similar trend has been noted, with the death toll rising to record highs. Saturday's tally is the highest ever single day death toll recorded in India.