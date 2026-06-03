India Condemns Iranian Strike On Kuwait Airport After Indian National Killed

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India has strongly condemned an Iranian drone strike on Kuwait International Airport that claimed the life of one Indian citizen and left several others wounded. The attack, which temporarily shut down the airport and injured 63 people in total, marks the first fatal assault on the Gulf region since a ceasefire was declared on April 8.

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Ministry of External Affairs issued a formal condemnation, emphasizing that civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be made targets of military action. The ministry renewed its longstanding appeal to all parties involved in the West Asia conflict to immediately halt such strikes.

The identity of the deceased Indian national has not yet been disclosed. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is actively coordinating with local authorities and providing all possible support to the victims' families and the injured. Indian diplomatic missions across the region have been placed on high alert to assist the Indian community. Kuwait also conveyed its condolences over the death of the Indian citizen.