India Condemns Demolition Of Historic 125-Year-Old Gurdwara In Pakistan's Farooqabad, Seeks Restoration And Action Against Those Responsible

India has condemned the reported demolition of the historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Pakistan and called for its restoration | X

New Delhi, July 2, 2026: India on Wednesday strongly condemned the reported demolition of the historic 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, describing it as a "targeted act of vandalism" and calling on Islamabad to bring those responsible to justice.

The 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province was reportedly demolished by a local businessman, sparking protests by the minority Sikh community. The incident drew strong criticism from India, which termed it a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism" against the revered Sikh shrine.

MEA Condemns Demolition

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was "deeply disturbing" and strongly condemned the demolition.

Our response to media queries regarding reported demolition of 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/V7QUzNwuRm pic.twitter.com/WpWGONrnIp — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 1, 2026

"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine," the MEA said.

The ministry said the demolished portions of the gurdwara should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest. It added that "its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern".

It further said that the "systematic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated."

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DSGMC Seeks Centre's Intervention

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met MEA officials on Wednesday and sought the Centre's intervention.

The delegation submitted a memorandum requesting the government to ensure that no further demolition or damage is caused to Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib.

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