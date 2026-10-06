 India Condemns Attack On Ship MV Royad Mammadov In Black Sea That Killed 2 Seafarers
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India Condemns Attack On Ship MV Royad Mammadov In Black Sea That Killed 2 Seafarers

India’s MEA condemned the attack on MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea that killed two foreign seafarers and injured several crew members. Romanian authorities rescued the injured, while three Indian crew members were confirmed safe. India stressed the need to protect commercial shipping and seafarers, and reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
India Condemns Attack On Ship MV Royad Mammadov In Black Sea That Killed 2 Seafarers
India Condemns Attack On Ship MV Royad Mammadov In Black Sea That Killed 2 Seafarers | X @clashreport

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on October 6, condemned the attack on MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and several crew members, including Indian nationals, were injured.

According to the MEA statement, the injured seafarers have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The Ministry also said that the three Indian nationals who were part of the ship’s crew are safe.

The MEA thanked the Romanian authorities for their swift action in the incident and for rescuing the injured crew members.

India said it views attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern, stressing that the targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world.

The Ministry reiterated that India continues to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to ongoing conflicts.

The statement also highlighted a recent international initiative. In September 2026, India and Liberia launched a new 25-nation “Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers” during the UN General Assembly.

The group was launched with the stated aim of ensuring the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks.

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