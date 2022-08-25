e-Paper Get App

India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Salman Rushdie | AP

In its first reaction to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the "horrific attack" on the celebrated novelist and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12.

"India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

The attack on Rushdie triggered global condemnation and an outpouring of support for the author.

Rushdie spent years in hiding after Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a 'fatwa' in 1989 calling for his death following the publication of his novel 'The Satanic Verses'.

Following the attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie and the novelist has consistently stood up for the universal rights of freedom of expression and freedom of religion.

A 24-year-old man, Hadi Matar, was identified as the alleged attacker.

Following the attack, Iran denied any link with the attacker

HomeIndiaIndia condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2022: Fans click pictures with Rohit Sharma in Dubai ahead of India-Pakistan clash, watch...

Asia Cup 2022: Fans click pictures with Rohit Sharma in Dubai ahead of India-Pakistan clash, watch...

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde directs BMC Commissioner not to hike property tax for 2023

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde directs BMC Commissioner not to hike property tax for 2023

India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

Jharkhand mining case: CM Hemant Soren's close aide Prem Prakash remanded 6 days of ED custody

Jharkhand mining case: CM Hemant Soren's close aide Prem Prakash remanded 6 days of ED custody

Sonali Phogat Death: Were there any sharp-edged injuries on BJP leader's body? Here's what Goa IGP...

Sonali Phogat Death: Were there any sharp-edged injuries on BJP leader's body? Here's what Goa IGP...