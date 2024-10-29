India Commemorates Ayurveda Day With 150 Countries

Ayurveda Day 2024 | Representative Image

The Ministry of Ayush is preparing to celebrate the 9th Ayurveda Day on October 29, with over 150 countries participating in the event. The theme for this year's celebration is "Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health," with a grand event planned at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi.

The Ministry's vision is to integrate Ayurveda with modern science to address critical health issues globally. Initiatives such as the Ayush Grid and Ayurveda knowledge accessible through digital platforms are making strides in promoting Ayurveda worldwide. Ayurveda is recognised in 24 countries and exported to over 100 nations.

On this #AyurvedaDay2024 let’s reconnect with practices that support balanced, sustainable living & well-being for all & create a disease-free world filled with joy & happiness to invoke the divine blessings of Lord Dhanvantari#AyurvedaInnovationForGlobalHealth #9thAyurvedaDay pic.twitter.com/1HZ4qziIum — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) October 29, 2024

This year's celebration will highlight the participation of startups and industries, emphasizing Ayurveda's role in global health innovation. With the support of leading experts, professionals, and enthusiasts, Ayurveda is moving toward mainstream integration in global health systems. The "I Support Ayurveda" Campaign aims to gather over 250 million votes in support of Ayurveda, building on the success of last year.

The annual celebration of Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras has gained global significance since its inception in 2016. This year's events and activities throughout October will showcase the importance of Ayurveda in promoting health and preventing diseases globally. The Ministry is excited for this year's celebration, looking forward to sustainable solutions for global well-being through Ayurveda's innovation and collaboration.

Tomorrow, on Ayurveda Day at around 12:30 PM, important schemes relating to the healthcare sector would either be launched or their foundation stones will be laid. In a historic moment, Ayushman Bharat will be expanded by launching the scheme to provide healthcare to all those… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2024

During Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day, PM Modi will initiate various projects costing approximately Rs 12,850 crore in the healthcare sector at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi.

देशवासियों को धनतेरस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भगवान धन्वंतरि के आशीर्वाद से आप सभी का जीवन उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सुख-संपदा से सदैव परिपूर्ण रहे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2024

This year's event will see a large number of startups and industry players involved, putting Ayurveda at the centre of global healthcare innovation. Prominent Ayurveda professionals have also shared their insights and expectations for this significant occasion. Ayush experts are especially excited about the current festivities honouring innovation in Ayurveda this year.

Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor to the Ministry of Ayush and Director of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) in Shillong, said, "The theme 'Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health' has been specifically chosen to highlight the huge research work done in Ayurveda to establish the scientific relevance of Ayurveda in promotion of health and treatment of various disease conditions. This also highlights the relevance of Ayurveda for the healthcare of people across the globe, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, social status and geographical boundaries. The special focus on innovation would attract and inspire our youngsters to indulge in Ayurveda and establish startups. I also see lots of vibration and enthusiasm in the people of North East states and rising acceptance of Ayurveda in all North East states."