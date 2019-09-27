India climbs down the list of visa-free countries since 2010

According to the Henley Passport Index, the Indian passport’s strength- number of countries it can access without a visa- has weakened since 2010.

An Indian passport holder can obtain a visa for visa-free nations after landing in the country or have a visa permit or electronic travel authority received after reaching the destination.

Since 2010, India has dropped from the 77th rank to the 86th rank of 187 countries. India is the lowest among BRICS nations on the visa-free access-list we have only eight new additions since 2010.

China and Brazil managed to climb higher up the ranking with 14 and 10 new names added respectively to their visa-free access list. China now stands on the 74th rank and Brazil has halted higher above, at the 18th rank.

Russia and South Africa were among the BRICS countries that suffered a fall. Russia climbed down two ranks, while South Africa slipped seven.

Nigeria and Syria had the steepest falls with 20 ranks. The United Arab Emirates topped the global game with a climb of 45 ranks on the list.