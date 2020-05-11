INDIA, CHINA TROOPS COME TO BLOWS

FPJ NEWS SERVICE

New Delhi

Unfazed by the raging pandemic, Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a physical altercation near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of Sino-India border, official sources said on Sunday. A number of personnel on both sides sustained injuries as they exchanged blows, sources said, adding the troops disengaged after a dialogue at the local level.

There are reports that there may also have been stone pelting. India and China have different perceptions on the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the region. The entire incident was captured on video by the Indian Army's soldiers.

The face-off took place at a site which is more than 5,000 metres (16,400ft) above sea level in the Himalayas.

It was the first case of troops from both sides exchanging blows after a similar incident had taken place in Pangong Lake in Ladakh in August 2017. "Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Su­ch an incident occurred after a long time,” said a source.

The troops were also engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017, which triggered fears of a war between the two neighbours.