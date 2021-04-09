India, China talks for disengagement on LAC continue

New Delhi: Top Indian and Chinese military officials met at Chushul on Friday to discuss the next phase of disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and the dialogue that started at 10.30 am is still on.

The 11th round of Corps Commander talks at Chushul is happening after a nearly two-month gap. The Indian military delegation was led by Leh-based 14 Corps Commander, Lt Gen P.G.K. Menon.

The focus of the talks is disengagement on other friction points. After the Pangong disengagement, both countries planned to carry out disengagement on other friction points like Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang.

"The military dialogue is still on and it is important that before the onset of summer, de-escalation takes place at the Line of Actual Control. Both sides need to retreat to original positions for things to ease," said a senior Indian Army officer.