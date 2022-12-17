India China LAC clash: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath trade barbs

Admin

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday even smaller nations were threatening India when Rajiv Gandhi was the country's Prime Minister.

Referring to the recent clash at LAC between the Indian and Chinese army, Chouhan said India's soldiers have given a befitting reply to the Chinese troops. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of "insulting Indian Army's efforts".

"I would advice Rahul Gandhi not to such things. When Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, the smaller countries of the world used to threaten us. A glorious and powerful India is being built under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi should recall the 1962 India-China war (when India under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership faced unfavourable outcomes in the border conflict with China) before speaking in such a manner.

Reacting to Chouhan's remarks on former Rajiv Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh unit Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded an apology from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Slamming Chouhan, Kamal Nath said such language does not suit the person holding the chair of a Chief Minister.

"Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed everything for the pride of India, will always be the ideal of this country," Kamal Nath said, adding Chouhan must study the history to find out about the military's valour when Rajiv Gandhi was PM.

"As part of political vendetta, Chouhan is not only insulting Rajiv Gandhi but also the military of the country, for which he must apologise," Nath further asserted.