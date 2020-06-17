India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: This video of Martyr Santosh Babu's proud mother will bring tears to your eyes

As India mourns the death of Colonel Bikkamalla Santosh Babu, who sacrificed his life fighting for the country, a touching video of the martyered soldier's mother, Manjula has gone viral on the internet today.

The video was widely shared on Twitter along with a photograph of the Colonel’s 9-year-old daughter Abhigna in which she is standing in front of her father’s photo with folded hands.

The viral video of the Colonel's mother, shows her talking about her brave son. In the video, one can see her saying, "As a mother, I am very sad. But, I am also proud that my son sacrificed his life fighting for the country."

Colonel Bikkamalla Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area.

After the news broke in, several messages of tributes poured out for the brave soldier on social media. Many people including actor Sunil Shetty shared the video of his mother and condoled his death. Several others were moved by the photograph of Santosh Babu's daughter and shared it.

Check out the reactions here: