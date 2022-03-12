India - China border standoff: At 15th round of talks, India pushes for resolution

India and China on Friday held another round of high-level military dialogue to resolve the 22-month-long standoff in certain remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, two months after the last round of such talks failed to yield any significant outcome in resolving the row.

Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders met for the 15th time on Friday to try resolve the balance friction areas in eastern Ladakh. The meeting, which began on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting point, started at 10am and continued till late evening.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese delegation at the talks was headed by Major General Yang Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.

At the 15th round of Corps-Commander level talks, India pressed for early disengagement of troops in remaining friction points, including resolution of pending issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

In Depsang Plains, which is close to India’s strategic Daulat Beg Oldie base in the north, Chinese troops are blocking Indian soldiers from accessing five traditional patrolling limits—PP10, PP11, PP11A, PP12 and PP13—at an area known as the Bottleneck, which is 18km inside the LAC.

In Demchok some Chinese have pitched tents on the Indian side of the LAC, and have refused to vacate it.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:55 AM IST