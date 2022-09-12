India calls out Sri Lanka at their ‘lack of progress’ on solution to ethnic issue regarding Tamils

Protesters in Colombo call for the release of student activists detained under Sri Lanka’s counterterrorism legislation, on August 30 | AP

India has shown concern on the ‘lack of measurable progress by Govt of Sri Lanka on their commitments of a political solution to ethnic issue.”

At the Interactive Dialogue on report of OHCHR presented during the 51st Session of Human Rights Council on promoting reconciliation, accountability & human rights in Sri Lanka at UNHRC, India said it believed in the “responsibility of States for promotion and protection of human rights and constructive international dialogue and cooperation guided by the principles of the UN Charter”.

It further added in the letter, “India’s consistent view on peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka has been for a political settlement within the framework of a united Sri Lanka, ensuring justice, peace, equality and dignity for the Tamils in Sri Lanka.”

India pointed out that the current crisis in Sri Lanka has demonstrated the limitations of debt driven economy and the impact it has on the standard of living.

In its advice to its neighbour, India said, “It is in Sri Lanka’s best interests to build capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment, for which the devolution of power to the grassroots level is a pre-requisite. In this connection, operationalisation of Provincial Councils through early conduct of elections will enable all citizens of Sri Lanka to achieve their aspirations for a prosperous future. We therefore urge Sri Lanka to take immediate and credible action in this regard.”