'INDIA Bloc Will Drive Out BJP From Country,' Says Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren who was released on bail earlier said that the opposition INDIA bloc will "drive out" the Bharatiya Janata Party from the country.

The JMM leader who was addressing a rally here on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', also claimed that the BJP had turned "jittery" after his release from jail and its leaders are "conspiring" against him again. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Jharkhand CM Champai Soren attended the program on Hul Diwas on Sunday.

After being released on bail, Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the state is a land of courageous people and there is no need to be scared of anyone.

Speaking with the reporters, Soren said, "After coming out of jail after five months, I have bowed down to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The hurdles he had to face, more or less, Adivasi, farmers, and minorities are facing a similar fate, even today."

#WATCH | Former Jharkhand CM & JMM leader Hemant Soren says, "After coming out of jail after 5 months, I have bowed down to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The hurdles that he had to face, more or less Adivasi, farmers, and minorities are facing a similar fate, even today. 'Manuvaadi'… pic.twitter.com/jIXAFLbQ63 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

The former Chief Minister also said, "Jharkhand is a land of courageous people. Many will try to scare us, but that is momentary, and we don't need to be scared".

Release Of Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court.

Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering. The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4. Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read Also What Is The ED Case Against Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren? All You Need To Know

The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal.

The ED had claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means.

The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions.