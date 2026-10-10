'INDIA Bloc To Hold Major Protest In Delhi On Monday Over Voting Rights,' Says Congress Leader KC Venugopal | File photo

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday announced that the INDIA bloc would hold a major protest in Delhi on Monday as part of its ongoing campaign to protect people’s voting rights and ensure a free and fair electoral process.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Venugopal said the opposition alliance had recently met the President to raise concerns over voting rights and would approach the Chief Justice of India on Monday. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and claimed that their actions would eventually lead to their political downfall.

Venugopal Targets Modi Over Opposition Protests

“PM Modi is behaving like a leader nearing his downfall. He is afraid of the opposition’s protests,” Venugopal alleged.

The Congress leader also claimed that steps such as the closure of metro stations were being taken to deal with protesters. He maintained that the Congress and the INDIA bloc would continue their fight until the country’s electoral process became free and fair.

Congress Raises Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision

Venugopal said the Congress had taken a cautious approach while opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Keralam. He also referred to the controversy surrounding the appearance of the BJP’s election symbol, the lotus, on the Election Commission’s letterhead.

His remarks highlighted the opposition’s concerns over the functioning of the electoral system, with the INDIA bloc seeking to intensify its campaign through protests and meetings with constitutional authorities.

Centre Faces Criticism Over AIIMS Delay In Keralam

Turning to the demand for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Keralam, Venugopal criticised the Centre and the BJP for failing to sanction the institution for the state.

He argued that the reasons given by the Union government for denying Keralam an AIIMS were unjustified, particularly when compared with the circumstances in other places where such institutions had been approved, PTI reports.

Venugopal alleged that Keralam had no place in the BJP’s political agenda and remarked that it would be more appropriate for the party to disband its state unit.

Venugopal Recalls 2015 Assurance On AIIMS

Recalling his intervention in Parliament in 2015, Venugopal said he had raised a question about establishing an AIIMS in Keralam. According to him, the then Union Health Minister had assured him that the institution would be sanctioned the following year.

However, he alleged that the Centre had failed to fulfil that promise. He expressed hope that if the BJP-led government did not approve an AIIMS for Keralam within the next two years, the INDIA bloc could deliver the institution if it came to power.

Court Orders Must Apply Equally To All, Says Venugopal

Responding to a question about a court order directing the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Pinarayi Vijayan in the CMRL-Exalogic case, Venugopal said the law and court orders applied equally to everyone.

His remarks came amid the Congress’s continued criticism of the Centre over electoral issues and Keralam’s demand for a premier medical institution.