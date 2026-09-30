INDIA Bloc To Hold Key Meeting Today; SIR Row, CEC’s Role And Election Commission Functioning In Focus | X

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Harendra Malik and Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi will represent the party at the INDIA alliance meeting scheduled to be held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Also Watch:

The two SP leaders will participate in the meeting on behalf of the party. The meeting has been convened with leaders of the INDIA alliance parties to discuss key issues.

Harendra Malik is a Samajwadi Party MP, while Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi represents Rampur in the Lok Sabha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The SP has nominated the two MPs to attend the meeting and represent the party's views during the alliance deliberations.

The meeting is expected to witness discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in light of recent reports of differences within the Election Commission over the issue.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav will not attend the meeting as the party has organised a state-level farmers' conference in Lucknow on Wednesday and the Rajya Sabha nomination process is on.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling him a "puppet" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in New Delhi today, Kharge accused the Modi government of systematically and conspiratorially hollowing out the democratic foundations over the past 12 years.

"The Modi government has systematically and conspiratorially hollowed out the strong democratic foundation that our forefathers built through their sacrifices and dedication over the last 12 years," he said

"Names are being removed from voter lists through calculated conspiracies, and the Chief Election Commissioner has become a puppet of the Modi government. This runs counter to the ethos and spirit of Indian democracy, which mandates that every eligible citizen's vote be secure and every vote be counted impartially," he added.

Kharge said that with elections in five states in 2027 , it is essential to ensure that no voter's right is violated. The Congress President said that the party must ensure that every person's vote is secure, elections are fair, so that the common people's trust in India's election process remains intact.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)