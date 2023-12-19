 Power Move In INDIA Bloc - Mamata & Kejriwal Back Kharge For PM; Congress Chief's Epic Response: 'First, Let's Clinch Victory!'
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge |

New Delhi: The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc is underway in New Delhi with leaders of the Opposition parties participating in it. According to the updates, the INDIA bloc parties also discussed on the prime minister's face during the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial face of the alliance.

However, Kharge is said to have told the alliance that it would be better to "clinch" victory first and then contemplate on the prime minister face of the alliance.

When asked about Mamata's suggestion at the INDIA bloc meeting, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko said, "There was no opposition to that suggestion - Mallikarjun Kharge for PM face."

The proposition comes as the INDIA bloc face a plenty of options for the face of the prime minister candidacy. There were murmurs of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being the face of the candidacy. Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, posters pitching Nitish as the prime minister face showed up in Patna. The posters were later taken down.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited.)

article-image

