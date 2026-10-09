INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet President Murmu At 8 PM Today, Seek CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation Over SIR Row | File Pic

New Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8 pm Friday in connection with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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According to sources, the President's office confirmed the appointment on Friday morning.

A ten-member delegation, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, would be among the leaders expected to meet the President.

The opposition MPs have been staging protests in the national capital demanding Kumar's resignation for the last three days.

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