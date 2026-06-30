 INDIA Bloc, Including AAP And DMK Urges CJI Surya Kant To Intervene In EC’s SIR Exercise
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INDIA Bloc, Including AAP And DMK Urges CJI Surya Kant To Intervene In EC’s SIR Exercise

Opposition INDIA alliance parties, including the DMK and AAP, have written to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and other poll-related issues. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the letter was signed by 23 parties and one Independent

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
INDIA Bloc, Including AAP And DMK Urges CJI Surya Kant To Intervene In EC’s SIR Exercise
X / @ElectionTracke7 [representational image]

New Delhi: Opposition INDIA alliance parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Aam Aadmi Party, on Tuesday sent a letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by the Election Commission and other election-related issues.

In a social media post on X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the letter was signed by the 23 opposition parties and one Independent MP.

"On 8 June 2026, the INDIA Janbandhan meeting was attended by 21 political parties and one Independent member, during which a decision was taken to send a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India regarding the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other issues related to elections."

"In accordance with this, a joint letter signed by 23 political parties and one Independent member has now been sent today to the Hon'ble Chief Justice. The opposition parties remain firmly committed to SURE - Solidarity (Unity), Unity (Oneness), and REsistance (Resistance)," the post read. The content of the letter is yet to be made public.

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In the June 8 meeting It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and election theft. It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

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