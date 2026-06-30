INDIA Bloc, Including AAP And DMK Urges CJI Surya Kant To Intervene In EC’s SIR Exercise

X / @ElectionTracke7 [representational image]

New Delhi: Opposition INDIA alliance parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Aam Aadmi Party, on Tuesday sent a letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by the Election Commission and other election-related issues.

In a social media post on X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the letter was signed by the 23 opposition parties and one Independent MP.

"On 8 June 2026, the INDIA Janbandhan meeting was attended by 21 political parties and one Independent member, during which a decision was taken to send a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India regarding the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other issues related to elections."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"In accordance with this, a joint letter signed by 23 political parties and one Independent member has now been sent today to the Hon'ble Chief Justice. The opposition parties remain firmly committed to SURE - Solidarity (Unity), Unity (Oneness), and REsistance (Resistance)," the post read. The content of the letter is yet to be made public.

In the June 8 meeting It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and election theft. It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.