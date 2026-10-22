INDIA Bloc Defers Virtual Meeting On ‘Vote Chori’ Protests, Fresh Date Yet To Be Announced

INDIA bloc leaders have deferred their planned virtual meeting on the ‘vote chori’ campaign, with discussions on future protests and the November 1 Delhi rally pending | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 22, 2026: The proposed virtual meeting of INDIA bloc leaders to discuss their next course of action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged ‘vote chori’ issue has been deferred, sources said on Thursday.

The meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expected to chair it. Opposition leaders were to discuss plans for further protests, review preparations for the November 1 rally in Delhi and explore ways to increase pressure on the government over alleged electoral irregularities. No fresh date for the meeting has been announced.

Opposition’s Protest Plans On Hold

The meeting was expected to help the Opposition alliance decide its next steps in the ongoing ‘vote chori’ campaign. Leaders were also planning to discuss ways to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The postponement comes at a significant time for the Opposition, which has been trying to maintain pressure on the government over electoral issues. The proposed November 1 rally in Delhi remains an important part of its protest plans.

Delimitation Debate Adds To Political Heat

The meeting was also significant amid speculation that the government could convene Parliament to pass a constitutional amendment bill involving delimitation to enable early implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act.

With the Opposition already raising questions over electoral processes, the possibility of a debate on delimitation adds another dimension to the political situation, PTI reported.

‘March For Democracy’ Reaches Supreme Court

The Opposition’s campaign against alleged electoral irregularities has also reached the Supreme Court.

On October 12, senior Opposition leaders, activists and civil society members participated in a ‘March for Democracy’ in New Delhi. The participants marched along a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

The march was seen as a major show of strength by the Opposition alliance as it sought to intensify its campaign over the ‘vote chori’ allegations.

Rahul Gandhi’s Meeting Signals Continued Resistance

A day after the march, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his residence on October 13.

Following the meeting, the Opposition alliance vowed to continue its resistance and take the ‘vote chori’ campaign to its logical conclusion.

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The deferred virtual meeting was expected to build on these discussions and help the alliance decide its future protest strategy. However, with no new meeting date announced, the Opposition’s next collective move remains uncertain.

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