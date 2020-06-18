India becomes non-permanent member of UN Security Council for 8th time: Here's India's vote tally in successful bids at UNSC

India has been overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term, in an unprecedented election where envoys from the 192 member states voted wearing masks and in adherence to the strict social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table.

Previously, India was elected for 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012 when Hardeep Singh Puri, now India's Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, was India's Permanent Representative.

Back then, India placed its position as a non-permanent member of UNSC by successfully winning 56/58 votes in 1950-1951, 82/119 votes in 1967-1968, 107/116 votes in 1972-1973, 132/138 votes in 1977-1978, 142/155 votes in 1984-1985, 141/154 votes in 1991-1992, 187/191 votes in 2011-2012 and finally by 184/192 votes in 2021-2022.

Less than a year after its term at the Security Council ended, India had put in its candidature for the non-permanent seat in 2013 under the tenure of then Permanent Representative Ambassador Asoke Mukerji.