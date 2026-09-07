India, Bangladesh Seek To Strengthen Cultural Ties During 'Nazrul Borsho' Celebrations | X - ihcdhaka

India and Bangladesh have discussed ways to deepen cultural cooperation, with classical music, folk art and heritage conservation among the key areas identified for greater engagement. The discussions come as Bangladesh observes a year-long celebration of the legacy of revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh’s Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury in Dhaka on Sunday. The two discussed the “deep-rooted cultural connection” between the peoples of India and Bangladesh and the importance of strengthening cultural engagement, according to a social media post by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Culture takes centre stage

Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Ali Nawaz Mahmud Khayyam was also present at the meeting.

The two sides “discussed potential cooperation and exchanges in the fields of classical music, folk art, heritage conservation, institutional linkages and joint cultural programmes and conferences, especially as part of Nazrul Borsho celebrations, which are all aimed at promoting people-to-people ties,” the Indian mission said.

The range of areas discussed shows how culture can remain an important bridge between the two neighbours, particularly through programmes that bring institutions and people from both countries together.

A year dedicated to Nazrul

Nazrul Borsho, or Nazrul Year, is being observed in Bangladesh from May 25, 2026, to May 25, 2027, to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of the country’s national poet.

Nazrul, popularly known as the “Bidrohi Kobi” (rebel poet), was born in 1899 in Churulia in present-day West Bengal. His writings championed freedom, equality and resistance to oppression and communalism. His songs and poetry also became an important part of Bengal’s cultural and political life during the Indian freedom movement, PTI reports.

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A legacy shared across borders

West Bengal officially commemorates Nazrul’s birth anniversary, while Churulia preserves his memory through the Nazrul Academy. His Nazrul Geeti remains an important part of Bengal’s musical heritage.

The year-long ‘Nazrul Borsho’ observance seeks to highlight his literary, musical and cultural legacy through programmes across Bangladesh and international initiatives.

With Nazrul’s legacy deeply connected to the cultural history of Bengal, the celebrations offer India and Bangladesh a natural platform to strengthen people-to-people ties through their shared cultural heritage.