India-Australia summit: PM Narendra Modi, Scott Morrison review bilateral ties, share vision to advance relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday held a constructive virtual summit where they reviewed the bilateral ties and shared their respective visions to advance this partnership, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During a special briefing following the conclusion of the India-Australia virtual summit between PM Modi and Morrison, Foreign Secretary said the Summit was very fruitful with a constructive, and warm exchange of views.

"The virtual summit reflects the close ties that exist between India and Australia, as also the shared vision of both Prime Ministers to advance this bilateral partnership," Shringla said.

"PM Modi and PM Scott Morrison stressed on the high priority they attach to our bilateral relationship and the keen focus to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership further between our two countries," he added.

Shringla said that the summit today gave an opportunity to review the progress made since the last meeting which took place in 2020.

"In reiteration to commitment to a progressive Indo pacific region, both leaders discussed calibrating and cooperating with each other on support to pacific island countries for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Foreign Secretary said.

"A significant outcome of the virtual summit was a decision to hold annual summits at the level of the Heads of Government, under the comprehensive strategic partnership. Australia would be the third country with which India will have an institutionalized annual summit," he added.

Further, Shringla informed that the leaders exchanged their perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest, including shared concerns such as terrorism.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Video: PM Modi inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:27 PM IST