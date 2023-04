India assures Ukraine of enhanced humanitarian aid | Twitter

India has assured Ukraine of enhanced humanitarian assistance after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested it in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, met with Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Dzhaparova expressed Kyiv's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with New Delhi to her Indian counterparts.

"Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM Emine Dzhaparova. Exchanged views on bilateral & global issues of mutual interest. Cultural ties & women empowerment also figured in the discussion. Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance," Lekhi said in a tweet.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi, seeks additional humanitarian aid

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking additional humanitarian aid including medical equipment from India, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The request came during the recent three-day visit to India by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova who handed over Zelenskyy's letter to Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, a statement from the foreign ministry said.

"Dzhaparova also called on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi. Besides holding discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, she handed over a letter from President Zelenskyy, addressed to Prime Minister Modi. Ukrainian request for additional humanitarian supply, including medicines and medical equipment was also shared by her," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.