India Allowed Iranian Vessel IRIS Lavan To Dock In Kochi Days Before IRIS Dena Was Sunk

Indian authorities allowed an Iranian naval vessel to dock at Kochi shortly before the sinking of another Iranian warship, highlighting the growing maritime developments unfolding in the Indian Ocean region.

According to reports citing government sources, Iran requested urgent permission on February 28 for the naval ship IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi after it developed technical problems while operating in the region following the International Fleet Review. India approved the request on March 1, and the vessel arrived at Kochi port on March 4.

The ship is currently stationed at naval facilities in Kochi, where its 183 crew members are being accommodated while repairs and related procedures are carried out.

The development has gained attention as it involves one of three Iranian naval vessels linked to recent events in the Indian Ocean.

On March 4, the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was reportedly torpedoed and sunk by a United States submarine in international waters about 40 nautical miles off Sri Lanka’s southern coast while returning from naval exercises in India.

Following that incident, another Iranian vessel, IRIS Bushehr, sought permission to enter Sri Lankan waters after experiencing technical issues. Sri Lankan authorities later evacuated its crew and moved the vessel to Trincomalee under humanitarian grounds.

With IRIS Dena destroyed, IRIS Bushehr currently under Sri Lankan supervision and IRIS Lavan docked in India, three Iranian naval ships from the same regional deployment have now become central to the evolving maritime situation in the Indian Ocean.