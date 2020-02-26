India aiming to eliminate poverty in next five years: Piyush Goyal

"Our goal is that by 2022, every family should have their own home with 24 hours electricity, clean cooking gas, access to the internet and good school and healthcare around the home," Goyal said. The Union minister said that Indian and the US had begun talks to move towards a Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking at the conference organised to coincide with US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Goyal said: "I am delighted that both the leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump) have decided to formally engage to move towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between these two big economies."

"We'll hopefully close the first end of the limited engagement that we have already discussed and nearly finalised, Ambassador Lighthizer and I. We'll get into legal vetting and close that quickly," Goyal said referring to the current United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Over the US President Donald Trump's maiden state visit to India, the Union minister said, "We have had some very productive engagement with the President of USA. The discussions have been extremely positive, in a spirit of collaboration, cooperation and friendship."

Commenting on the Modi-Trump chemistry, Union Minister said: "I think this is a personal relationship that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump share. I think the chemistry between the two leaders is evident in every one of their meetings every time that met and talks to each other. "And I would not at any point of time think this is to any strategy or, in terms of managing any individually. It's more about the relationship, and more about trust," he added.