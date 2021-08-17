India administers over 88 lakh vaccine doses, achieves highest ever COVID-19 vaccination in single day

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday India has administered more than 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive. Congratulations."

Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, as per the provisional report till 7 am. Besides, the Ministry said more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 55,11,51,992 doses, according to the data available at 8 am. More than 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry stated. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

India saw a single-day rise of 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,32,079 with 437 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days. It comprises 1.15 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 12,101 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 22 days.

