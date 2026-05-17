India A ‘Noisy But Vibrant Democracy’: MEA Secretary Sibi George Hits Back At Questions On Press Freedom, Minority Rights In Netherlands

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands, MEA Secretary West Sibi George strongly defended India’s democratic framework, diversity and treatment of minorities after a Dutch journalist raised concerns over press freedom and minority rights.

The exchange took place on Saturday when a journalist from a Dutch newspaper questioned the absence of a joint press interaction and sought clarification on issues related to press freedom and the condition of Muslim and smaller minority communities in India.

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Responding firmly, George said such concerns arose from a “lack of understanding” about India’s civilisational depth and pluralistic traditions. Describing India as a 5,000-year-old civilisation and the world’s most populous nation, he highlighted the country’s religious and cultural diversity.

George said India was unique as the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, while also providing space for other faiths to flourish peacefully over centuries. He noted that Jewish communities had lived in India for more than 2,500 years without persecution, while Christianity and Islam had also prospered in the country for centuries.

"These questions show a lack of understanding about India. Jews never faced persecution here. We have 30 million Christians. Islam flourished. Attacked minorities have always come here," he said.

Defending India’s democratic credentials, George described the country as a “very noisy democracy” where freedom of expression and press freedom thrive. He pointed to high voter participation in recent elections and peaceful transfer of power as evidence of democratic strength.

Highlighting inclusivity, he said India’s minority population had grown from 11 per cent at Independence to over 20 per cent today. George also underscored India’s economic growth, linguistic diversity and democratic resilience, while inviting critics to visit the country and witness its realities firsthand.