Independent Filmmakers To Be Empowered With Decentralised Crowdfunding Platform |

Small and independent filmmakers in Gujarat and beyond can breathe a sigh of relief. The World Film Communities Network (WFCN) has announced the launch of a revolutionary platform that bypasses traditional gatekeepers and empowers creators with direct access to funding, collaboration, distribution, monetization, and a global audience.

This unique initiative marks a significant shift in the independent film landscape. Filmmakers can now bypass the limitations of box office and traditional funding channels. WFCN's decentralized crowdfunding platform allows them to pitch projects directly to a global audience of potential backers and supporters.

WFCN fosters a community-driven ecosystem

"The independent film industry is facing an existential crisis," says Shailik Bhaumik, Inventor and Founder of WFCN. "Without a sustainable, decentralized economic model that empowers creators, it simply cannot survive. Our platform cuts out the middleman, connecting filmmakers with passionate audiences worldwide who yearn to support authentic, underrepresented voices."

WFCN fosters a community-driven ecosystem, disrupting the traditional studio system's control over funding and placing creators firmly back in the driver's seat. This empowers a more diverse range of stories to be told. A 2022 report by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) highlighted the lack of diversity in Hollywood, with a mere 1.4% of top-grossing films directed by women and just 13.6% by people of color. WFCN aims to dismantle these systemic constraints.

"We envision a vibrant, global environment," explains Manjistha Sarkar, CEO of WFCN. "Here, filmmakers from Gujarat and all corners of the world can build their audience, secure funding directly from that community, forge international collaborations, and unlock innovative revenue streams—all while retaining complete creative control over their stories."

The WFCN platform goes beyond simply raising funds. Filmmakers can explore innovative monetization models like pay-per-view, advertising revenue sharing, and even tokenized ownership stakes in their films. This empowers them to build lasting relationships with their audience and share in the success of their projects.