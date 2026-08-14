Independence Day 2026: Own A Piece Of History With The Free Press Journal’s August 15, 1947 Edition

What did India’s first Independence Day look like through the pages of a newspaper published on that historic day?

This Independence Day, readers have an opportunity to revisit that moment through the collector’s edition of The Free Press Journal dated August 15, 1947 - a reprinted copy of the historic Independence Number published as India emerged as a free nation.

For those who want to preserve a tangible piece of India’s history, the special edition offers a glimpse into how the country’s independence was recorded as it happened, through the newspaper pages of the time.

Relive August 15, 1947 through The Free Press Journal

At the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, India became an independent nation after more than a century of British rule. The Free Press Journal marked the occasion with a special Independence Number, bringing together reports, photographs and articles reflecting the significance of the moment.

The historic issue featured a photo gallery and detailed coverage of the freedom movement, along with reflections on what lay ahead for the newly independent country.

Its front page carried the “Charter of Freedom”, beginning with the Constituent Assembly’s declaration of its resolve to establish India as an independent sovereign republic and prepare a Constitution for its future governance.

The issue also brought together images from different chapters of the freedom struggle, including Mahatma Gandhi at the spinning wheel and the Ashoka Pillar, which would later become the emblem of India.

Even the advertisements reflected the mood of the occasion, with businesses of the time placing messages around freedom, national prosperity and the country’s new beginning.

A Collector’s Edition for a Historic occasion

The reprinted August 15, 1947 edition of The Free Press Journal is being offered as a collector’s copy. Presented in tabloid format, the special edition makes for a distinctive keepsake for families, institutions, corporates and anyone interested in preserving a piece of India’s past.

The edition can also be used as a meaningful gift for patrons, vendors, colleagues and important stakeholders.

Collector’s Edition Details

Publication date: August 15, 1947

Format: Tabloid size

Pages: 56 pages

Print: Black and white

Price: Rs 250 per copy

Corporate Branding Opportunity

Corporates looking to present the collector’s edition as a commemorative gift can also avail themselves of the branding opportunity.

Each copy will be accompanied by a special Post-it note from the Editor of The Free Press Journal, carrying the company logo and identifying it as “Presented / Gifted by” the organisation.

The copies will also be presented in a co-branded paper cover, allowing companies to create a personalised historical gift for their associates and stakeholders.

How to book The Free Press Journal Collector’s Edition

Those interested in purchasing the collector’s edition can place their orders through the following contacts:

Contact: Sachin Tikare

Phone: +91 94233 85236

Email: sachin@fpj.co.in

Price: Rs 250 per copy

The August 15, 1947 Independence Number is more than an old newspaper reprinted on paper. It offers a chance to look back at one of the most defining days in India’s history through the words, photographs and pages that recorded the country's first Independence Day.