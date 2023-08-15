 Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Praises SC For Delivering Judgments In Regional Languages; CJI Acknowledges (VIDEO)
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here, PM Modi highlighted how the Supreme Court has decided to make its judgments available in regional languages.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi & CJI D.Y. Chandrachud | Twitter

New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court for its decision to provide the operative part of their judgements in regional languages and underlined that the government was taking several steps to promote the mother languages. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here, PM Modi highlighted how the Supreme Court has decided to make its judgments available in regional languages.

'Students can study in their mother languages'

"We have emphasised in the direction that the students can study in their mother languages," he said underlining the importance of the regional languages. "I even want to thank the Supreme Court for deciding that now the operative part of its judgments will be available in one's mother tongue. The significance of regional languages is increasing," the Prime Minister said.

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud acknowledges PM Modi's remarks

Following the remarks of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, who was among the guests at the Independence Day event at the Red Fort, acknowledged PM Modi's remarks with folded hands. Notably, this year the Supreme Court under the leadership of CJI DY Chandrachud released translation of over 1,200 judgments in different Indian languages.

Indian languages

The translated versions of Judgments were made available in 13 Indian languages, i.e., Assamese, Garo, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu at the e-SCR portal.

The portal is the repository of the electronic version of Supreme Court Reports (SCR), the official publication of the Supreme Court of India. The Apex Court in 2019 launched a neural translation tool called SUVAS (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software), a machine learning based software for translating judgments into vernacular languages.

Artificial Intelligence

The tool trained by Artificial Intelligence has the capacity and capability of translating English Judicial documents, Orders or Judgments into vernacular languages scripts and vice versa.

Translation of Supreme Court judgments

The work of translation of Supreme Court judgments in Indian language is a continuous process and the translated versions are uploaded on a regular basis for the benefit of the litigants and other stakeholders.

article-image
