Independence Day 2022: Meet four women who are an inspiration

Kamala Pujari | Wikimedia Commons

Droupadi Murmu recently scripted history as she took charge as President of India and is the first tribal woman to do so. Like her, there are many women in the worforce who have made a name for themselves and paved way for others.

Some have even broken glass ceilings and thrived in careers which are usually considered to be male-dominated professions. These women are a beacon of hope for others who aspire to achieve great heights in their lives.

Here are stories of some women who are an inspiration.

Rajkumari, Delhi

Rajkumari is a young woman in her twenties from Jahangirpuri, North Delhi. According to an NGO, she wanted to be a police officer but had to leave her studies after grade 8 due to financial sturggles.

Rajkumari, who had taken up a job as domestic help, through the NGO's outreach programme joined them and eventually became a cab driver.

Laxmi Jadhav

41-year-old Jadhav became the first woman to become a BEST bus driver since the corporation was established in 1926. Laxmi, in an interview, told that she had always been a driving enthusiast.

According to a report in Times of India, she was hired by a private company that fleets 400 buses for BEST. She underwent training at Dindoshi depot and received her license in 2019, the report stated.

Laxmi Manojkumar Prajapati

Amidst the lockdowns and pandemic, when everyone was holed up in their homes, Laxmi Prajapati became a delivery partner with food-delivery platform Swiggy.

Then 37-year-old Prajapati, who is a mother of three, amidst threat of coronavirus battled to fulfil her duty. She in an interview with a magazine said that she was glad to have the job and be a reason to put a smile on people's faces.

Kamala Pujari

Padma Shri recipient Kamala Pujari comes from a tribal community in Odisha. Pujari is known for promoting organic farming and was instrumental in preserving traditional varities of paddy and other crops.

Pujari, who was interested in farming, learned the basic techniques from MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in state. Her work has fetched her state award of best farmer in 2004. She was reportedly appointed as member of Odhisha State Planning Board that makes five-year plan for state and provides guidelines.