Independence Day 2020: Daulat Shyok Daulat Beig Oldie Road In Ladakh

Darbuk–Shyok-DBO Road (DS-DBO Road/DSDBO Road), also called the Sub-Sector North road, is a strategic all-weather road in eastern Ladakh in India, close to the Line of Actual Control with China. It connects Ladakh's capital city Leh, via the villages of Darbuk and Shyok at southern Shyok Valley, with the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) post near the northern border. The 220-km long section between Shyok and DBO was constructed between 2000 and 2019 by India's Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Darbuk–Shyok–DBO Road had reduced the travel time between Leh(Capital of Indian Union territory of Ladak) to Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) from 2 days to 6 hours.

Hardships faced in construction: This road experiences extreme cold climate and heavy snowfall on the features astride it during winters. Due to global warming, the climate in the region is undergoing a change wherein there is late snowfall and also rise in temperatures during the summers to as high as (+) 38oC. DBO is at the base of Karakoram Pass with China and the temperature drops to (-) 55oC. The working period is very short ie from May to Nov only. The region is High Altitude and totally devoid of any habitation.

Criticality of road: In view of the substantial infrastructure development and defence preparedness being undertaken by our neighbouring nation, construction of this road assumed operational priority. The road runs parallel to LAC for a very long stretch and it’s the only link to DBO, which is located at the base of Karakoram Pass.

What changes does the road bring to our forces on ground: Our forces get maintained by land route. The travel time reduces erstwhile seven days to only one day. Casualty evacuation can take place in hours of darkness as also during days of bad weather. In case of any untoward incident with our neighbour, the reserve troops can inducted very quickly.