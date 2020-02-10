'Indecent behaviour with girls...': AAP's Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'mass molestation' at Gargi College

Earlier, students from south Delhi's all-girls Gargi College alleged that they were manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted on the college campus during 'Reverie', the annual cultural fest, by drunk men who barged inside the college under the watch of the police.

"I could see women, first-year students lying unconscious, unattended on the field. It was a medical emergency as well," NDTV quoted an eye-witness who is also a student of the college.

"The administration did nothing to control it. The RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel were standing right across the campus. They did absolutely nothing. We have visuals," she added.

In a statement, the Left-backed Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) said, the college fest saw a deliberate negligence on the part of the administration and the security led to a situation where inebriated men were allowed to enter the campus sexually assault the students.

They claimed students have also said that these men were shouting "Jai Sri Ram" and holding saffron flags.

A student also alleged that when she approached the college principal Promila Kumar, she responded by saying that I should have not come to the fest if I felt so unsafe.

Speaking about the students allegations, she said that "This is a false allegation. One of the students did come to me, so I asked her to stay with me until the situation became normal, but she disappeared suddenly."