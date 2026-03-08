IND VS NZ Final: Delhi Police’s ‘Ball Disappearance’ Joke Goes Viral; Ahmedabad Police Says 'Reported To Higher Officials'

A light-hearted exchange between the Delhi Police and Ahmedabad Police during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand has gone viral on social media, drawing amused reactions from netizens.

During India’s explosive batting display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the Delhi Police posted a humorous message on X, tagging the Ahmedabad Police. The post read, “Dear Ahmedabad Police, you may get ball disappearance complaints from Kiwi’s. No need to take it seriously… it’s our batsmen sending them to the stands.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The witty remark came as Indian batters dominated the New Zealand bowlers in the high-stakes final. Responding in the same spirit, the Ahmedabad Police replied, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The matter has been reported to the higher police officials.”

The playful banter quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the comment section with humorous reactions. One user joked, “Gujarat is a dry state. Even humour seems prohibited.” Another commented that “Delhi Police is also enjoying Indian batting.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some users also teased the timing of the post. “Too late Delhi Police, as always! Indian batting finished long back and it’s the Kiwi batsmen scoring those boundaries now,” another user wrote humorously.

The online exchange came as India posted a massive total of 255/5 after being put in to bat by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan led the charge with aggressive half-centuries, helping India register the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson laid the foundation with a blistering 98-run partnership in just 7.1 overs, while Ishan Kishan smashed a quick 54 off 25 balls. Despite a brief middle-order wobble, India crossed the 200-run mark within 15 overs, setting New Zealand a daunting target to chase in the final.