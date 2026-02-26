Income Tax Raids On BSP MLA Umashankar Singh: ₹11 Crore Cash, Luxury Watches & Jewellery Seized

Umashankar Singh |

Lucknow: Income tax raids at the Lucknow residence of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s lone MLA Umashankar Singh and premises linked to his associates concluded on Thursday, with officials recovering Rs 11 crore in cash along with jewellery and luxury watches.

The coordinated operation began on Wednesday, when Income Tax Department teams carried out raids at more than 30 locations across Lucknow, Ballia, Sonbhadra, Kaushambi, Mirzapur and Prayagraj. Over 50 officers were involved in the action that started around 11 am and continued late into the night. Officials said cash was recovered from multiple premises, with the largest haul from the Vipul Khand house in Gomtinagar.

Three teams searched Umashankar Singh’s residence in Vipul Khand, the corporate office of his firm Chhatra Shakti Construction Company in Gomtinagar and premises linked to a close associate on Wazir Hasan Road. In Sonbhadra, searches were conducted at locations linked to mining firms, including Sai Ram Enterprises, and at the premises of mining trader C B Gupta and other businessmen associated with the sector. Officials said documents linked to alleged tax evasion and benami assets were recovered during the searches.

Umashankar Singh is a three time MLA from Rasra in Ballia district. He is undergoing treatment for blood cancer and had returned from the United States last month after a blood exchange procedure. He is currently in isolation at his Lucknow residence and receiving treatment. BSP chief Mayawati described the raids as an act against humanity, citing the MLA’s medical condition.

The searches follow findings in a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, which flagged revenue losses of around Rs 60 crore due to illegal mining in Sonbhadra. Sources said the audit observations led to scrutiny of contractors and mining operators linked to the region.

In Ballia, officials reached the MLA’s residence in private vehicles fitted with wedding stickers to avoid drawing attention in the locality before beginning searches. Investigators also seized documents related to alleged illegal mining in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur over the past few years. Preliminary scrutiny points to references to payments to officials and intermediaries, and possible benami investments.

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Singh, who is related to Umashankar Singh by marriage, said he would stand by his family. He said that as a father, he could not abandon his daughter and that personal relations could not be severed because of politics.

Officials said further action would be taken after analysis of seized cash, jewellery, watches, documents and digital records.