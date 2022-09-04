'Incidents happen, where don't they?': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's insensitive remark on tribal girl's rape and murder in Dumka

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Photo: ANI

In another horrific incident that shook Jharkhand, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage and was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Saturday (Sept 4).

Speaking to the media about the incident, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday made an unusual comment that appears to be a very insensitive remark. "Incidents happen. Where do they not occur?" the CM said.

BJP slams Jharkhand CM:

Following two back-to-back incidents of assault on minor girls in the state, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday slammed the Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand for the growing atrocities on Dalit girls and said that "underage Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping."

He further said that "the agenda of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Muslim Morcha party is to end tribals and to increase the population by settling the Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand but the BJP will fight and sacrifice and will stick to the bullets to save Jharkhand." The BJP MP said that the BJP is always with the victim.

One accused arrested:

Amber Lakra, Superintendent of police (SP) of Dumka said that they have arrested one accused in the case and have charged him under POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. The arrested accused has been identified as Armaan Ansari. "Rape and murder case registered under POCSO Act & SC/ST Act. Accused Armaan Ansari was arrested. We want to collect evidence and file a charge sheet soon," Lakra said.

"Hanging body of a girl found in Dumka. She was hanging by a tree. One accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway. All facts and other things are being ascertained," said Dumka Police on Saturday.

Earlier on August 23, a minor girl was set ablaze by accused Shahrukh. After struggling for 5 days she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh along with an accomplice has been arrested.

NCRCP takes cognizance:

Peeved at back-to-back incidents of crime against minor girls in Jharkhand, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday said the cases were "alarming" and his team would visit the state to take stock of the probe status. Kanoongo, talking to PTI, said he and his team would meet police officers during his Monday visit to the state to find out details of two recent cases of teenagers' death in Dumka.

