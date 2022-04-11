In virtual meeting with Joe Biden, PM Modi says news of killing of innocent citizens in Ukraine's Bucha was very concerning: Highlights

In a virtual meeting with United States President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Ukraine's Bucha city was very concerning. He said India had immediately condemned the incident and also demanded an impartial probe. The PM also hoped that peace is restored through the talks between Russia and Ukraine.

PM Modi said he has spoken with Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the telephone, several times. "I not only appealed to them for peace but also suggested President Putin to hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President. Detailed discussions were held over Ukraine, in our Parliament," he added.

The PM noted that the interaction with Biden is being held at a time when the situation in Ukraine is a matter of concern.

He said that his government brought back over 20,000 Indians who were stranded in Ukraine, most of them young students.

He also said India has sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and other neighbouring nations. "On the demand of Ukraine, we are sending another consignment of medicines soon," he added.

Meanwhile, Biden said he is pleased to have this opportunity to speak to Modi virtually today. "We take same concerns about the global challenges we faced during Covid-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis," he added.

Speaking about the Ukraine crisis, Biden said, "The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation and how to manage the stabilising effects of this Russian war. Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring US-Indian relationship continues to grow deep and stronger."

Welcoming India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine, he further said, "We share a strong & growing major defence partnership. The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine."

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:34 PM IST