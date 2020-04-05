In UP, man shot dead for loudly blaming Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus

On Sunday, a group of people in the Kareli area were having a discussion in a tea shop at around 9.30 am about the rising cases of coronavirus and the Tablighi Jamaat incident in Delhi- who also said that the virus had spread because of the people who were in Markaz Nizamuddin.

Meanwhile, young chap overheard conversation while he was walking around in the area, who opposed their views following which a fight broke out between them.

Amid their fight, the young chap identified as Lotan Nishad, a 23-year-old was shot dead which stir red the village.

Upon hearing the gunfire, locals caught the gunman and soon informed the police after which the cops reached the spot. The shooter was identified as Mohammad Sona.

According to the police, the man went to Lotan's house alongwith some people and shot Lotan. The villagers caught one of the attacker while others managed to flee away.

Lotan was immediately taken to Swaroop Rani Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Well, tensions increased after the murder in the village. CM Yogi Aditynath took cognizance of the murder incident and ordered to impose NSA on the accused. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of the deceased.