In response to PM Modi's 'Aandolan Jeevi' jibe, Akhilesh Yadav's 'Chanda Jeevi' comeback at BJP

To counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "andolan jeevi" remark on protestors, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday called the BJP members "chanda jeevi", the ones who thrive and survive through donations.

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, Modi on Monday took a potshot at some leaders who survive on protests. He claimed that people need to stay vigilant from 'Aandolan Jeevi' who have made protests and agitations their main profession.

In response, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday remarked that the struggle of protestors must not be viewed in bad light.

"The nation attained independence through agitation. Innumerable rights were received through agitation. Women received the right to vote through agitation. Mahatama Gandhi became the father of the nation because he agitated for Africa, the world and the nation," he said.

Akhilesh reminded the government that even after innumerable promises made by the government regarding MSPs, there hasn't been any implementation on ground.

He said, "Yesterday I heard 'MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega'. It is just in speeches but not on the ground. Farmers are not getting it, had they been getting, they wouldn't have been sitting on roads in Delhi. I congratulate agitating farmers that they have awakened farmers across India."

"Have the farmers of the district where President hails from or where PM is elected from - have got MSP? I am from neighboring district to honorable President's district and the farmers there haven't got MSP for their crop. In the history of India, its farmers haven't been so humiliated," he added.

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that if farmers are not happy with a law which concerns them, then why is the government being so stubborn and not taking the law back.

"If the government says that laws are for farmers, why is it not taking it back, if farmers are not accepting it? People, for whom these have been brought do not want it. Who is stopping the government? Are allegations that you rolled out the carpet for corporates and brought these laws not right?" he asked.

The Azamgarh MP was also critical about the way government has handled the farmers issue. There have been several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government but a solution to the problem is yet to surface.