Home / India / In pictures: President Kovind visits Nagpur; inaugurates new IIM campus

IIM-Nagpur is one of the twenty Indian Institutes of Management. The Institute became operational in July 2015. It was inaugurated by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra State

ANI | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways received President Ram Nath Kovind on arrival in Nagpur | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
Nagpur: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, on Sunday, said a press release by President's Secretariat.

The President will inaugurate the campus at 10:00 am on Sunday.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra tomorrow (May 8, 2022) to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur," said the statement.

While IIM Nagpur tweeted, "Inauguration of IIM Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of Hon. President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Hon'ble Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur Shri CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion.

