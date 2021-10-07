In Pictures: Kolkata's Durga Puja pandal depicts Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Kolkata: The incident of Lakhimpur Kheri is known to everyone and as the entire country is facing turmoil, political parties are also trying to get political mileage from the incident.

Now to inform people more about the dastardly event that took place in Uttar Pradesh where four farmers were crushed to death allegedly by son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Kolkata’s Dum Dum park puja committee has used this as their puja theme.

Heaps of paddys along with slogans in favour of farmers and poor and several burnt shoes are heaped as a part of pandal decorations.

The president of the club Pratik Chowdhury said that the Durga Puja is a social platform for which they had utilized the platform to inform people about the violence.

“Everyone should know how the poor farmers are being treated. If the farmers stop their work then people would starve and on top of it they are being crushed to death,” said Pratik.

Notably, huge tractors are being placed at the entrance of the puja and according to artist Anirban Das who had also conceptualized the theme, the names of farmers who died in the course of the agitation have been written in chits of paper on the giant tractor.

The slogan which has gained the maximum momentum is ‘motorgari uray dhulo niche pore chashigulo’(the car leaves behind a swirl of dust while farmers fall under its wheels). Several other pro-farmer slogans are written in English and Bengali across the pandal.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that a puja pandal of Kolkata is addressing socio-economic developments. It can be recalled that last year Barisha club had depicted Goddess Durga as ‘migrant worker’ struggling to reach his native place due to the sudden lockdown amid the ongoing pandemic.

TOPSHOT - A person walk past workers decorating of a makeshift place of worship for Durga Puja with a theme in support the ongoing farmers protest against the central governments agricultural reforms, in Kolkata on October 6, 2021. | (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:08 PM IST