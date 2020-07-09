In Pictures: Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh police said he would be brought to the state on transit remand. "Dubey will be brought to the state on transit remand. Our campaign against all those involved in the Kanpur case will continue till not even a single member of the Dubey gang is left," ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar said. "Stricter punishment will be ensured against Dubey," he added.

It is learned that Dubey had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. He was identified by the security guards at the temple, who informed the police.

Here are the pictures from the gangster's arrest: