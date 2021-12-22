In Pictures: Durga Puja Committees in Kolkata take out massive rally after UNESCO's ICH tag

Kolkata: Durga Puja Committees of Kolkata, along with thousands of citizens along with artisans, took out a rally from Academy of Fine Arts to Dorina crossing celebrating the UNESCO’s tag of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) to Kolkata’s Durga Puja.

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya who also took part in the rally said that the rally was to celebrate the ‘pride’ moment of the Bengalis.

“Didi said that this year's Durga Puja will be different and today's rally was to celebrate the UNESCO's tag. The sound of dhak which is usually heard in Bengal during Autumn is now being heard across the globe. All puja committee members had taken part in this rally and I being a part of a puja committee also took part in this rally,” said Chandrima.

Notably, amidst the sound of dhak, posters and placards thanking UNSECO for the recognition were seen in the rally. Bengal’s traditional Chhau dance, mostly popular in Purulia, was also seen in the rally.

President of Forum for Durgotsav Saswata Basu said that on December 15 every Bengali was teary after the announcement came that UNESCO had given us the honor.

“Mere thanking the UNESCO is not enough but to actually add more pomp and vigor we need to work more so that more people can enjoy the majestic festivity of Durga Puja in Kolkata and the state,” said Basu.

Incidentally, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded UNESCO's heritage tag to Durga Puja.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:01 PM IST