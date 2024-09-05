 In Pics: PM Modi’s Busy Day In Singapore
connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) with Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong. Photo courtesy: x.com/MEAIndia |

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a busy day in Singapore on Thursday, September 5. The Indian leader, who assumed officer for his third straight term as the Prime Minister of the world’s most populous nation earlier in 2024, is visiting Singapore after six years. His last state visit was in 2018. During the course of the day, Modi — who reached Singapore on Wednesday — held talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, and followed it up with a visit to a semiconductor unit in the city-state. The Indian Prime Minister also met former Singaporean PM and current Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Here are pictures from the Prime Minister’s visit to Singapore.

Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi at the semiconductor facility. Photo courtesy: x.com/MEAIndia

Indian PM Narendra Modi (2nd left) and Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong (right) during their visit to the a semiconductor unit. Photo courtesy: x.com/MEAIndia

Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) with Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo courtesy: x.com/narendramodi

The Indian (left) and Singaporean delegates, led by PM Modi and PM Wong, respectively. Photo courtesy: x.com/PMOIndia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Photo courtesy: x.com/MEAIndia

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi (middle) interacted with Indian interns from Odisha's World Skill Center, currently visiting Singapore, and Singaporean interns who previously visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme. They also met with Indian engineers working at the AEM facility. Photo courtesy: x.com/PMOIndia

Indian PM Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception by Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong at the Parliament House in Singapore, ahead of their discussions. Photo courtesy: x.com/MEAIndia

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

