In pics: Maharashtra bikers complete 7,000 km all-India tour as part of 'Azadi Ki Amrit Parikrama' organized by ISEMC, WHO & AIIMS

Abhijit Singh Kohli, a biker from Mumbai's Panvel along with Prasad Choulkar from Murud Janjira completed over 7,000 km-distance on their bikes by covering 12 states in 23 days as part of the “Azadi Ki Amrit Parikrama” to celebrate the 75 years of Independence.

The 'Amrit Parikrama of Independence' was organized by the India-US Emergency Medicine Council (ISEMC), World Health Organization (WHO), and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Delhi).

Experienced bikers Kohli and Cahulkar from Raigad were selected for the ride from the state. They spent 23 days on highways by spreading messages on 'Injury Prevention' and 'Road Safety' along with Incredible India for promoting tourism.

Kohli said that they started their ride on November 8, 2021, as part of the “Amrit Parikrama of Independence” from Panvel and travelled to 12 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

They returned to Panvel on November 30 by covering a 7,000 km distance. During the ride, they visited historical monuments printed in new Indian currency.

Kohli said that they experienced the winter chill of North India and rainfall and heavy winds due to a cyclone in Chennai during their rides but continued their journey.

Chaulkar said that they received a warm welcome on the route of their ride. “In Delhi, we received a warm welcome by organizers and we spread messages on injury prevention and road safety messages among people during the ride. He added that they raised awareness about the preservation and conservation of India's historic and glorious sites by visiting historical monuments printed on new Indian currency notes."

India Tourism, Ministry of Tourism-Government of India welcomed them at its Regional Office in Delhi.

Chaulkar is an international level athlete and participated in bike rides in 22 states of India, and three other countries. Similarly, Kohli is also an experienced bike rider who has travelled 5,436 km covering five places like Nanded, Patna, Amritsar, Anandpur, Bhatinda (Punjab) to get rid of the problem of Covid 19. Their bike ride has been noted by the "India Book of Records."

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 06:44 PM IST