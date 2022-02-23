IN PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall in Srinagar disrupts air traffic, train operations in Kashmir

Most areas of the Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall overnight disrupting flight and railway operations. The officials said that Srinagar, the summer capital of the union territory, recorded about eight inches of snow till this morning disrupting flight and railway operations.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

All Srinagar flights were delayed due to 6-inch snowfall on the Srinagar airport runway. The train services have also been suspended today due to heavy snowfall across Kashmir. As per our sources, 1-2 ft of deep snowfall was recorded in Pahalgam, Shopian, Sonmarag and Gulmarg.

Advertisement

Photo by Sajad Hameed

As it has been raining heavily throughout the stretch of NHW-44 from Udhampur to Banihal, along with the heavy snowfall, the national highway has been closed. Heavy traffic was reported near several areas, including Cafeteria Morh, Maroge and Panthyal.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Advertisement

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Photo by Sajad Hameed

ALSO READ Jammu and Kashmir: Delimitation panel gets two months extension to redraw assembly constituencies

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:22 PM IST